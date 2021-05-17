Theta Fuel Trading Down 7.1% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $56.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00077061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00318970 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005667 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

