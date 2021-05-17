TheStreet Lowers Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNK. DNB Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE TNK opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

