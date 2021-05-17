The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $104.27 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

