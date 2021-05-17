The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.38 Million

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $237.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.70 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $934.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $941.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $991.63 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.