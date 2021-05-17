The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -486.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 915,461 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 439,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.