The Sandbox Trading 30.4% Lower This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $264.85 million and approximately $66.84 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00159977 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,562.64 or 0.03607256 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

