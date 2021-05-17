The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $198.78 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $95.89 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

