The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $320.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,911 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $1,794,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

