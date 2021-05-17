The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $26,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.92.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $123.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $146.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

