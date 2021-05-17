The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $25,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $92.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

