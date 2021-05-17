The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 134,339 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Fastenal worth $27,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,743,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,949,000 after buying an additional 165,340 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 124,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $1,810,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

FAST stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

