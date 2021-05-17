The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,079 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $30,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

NYSE DKS opened at $87.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

