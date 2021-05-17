The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $28.48 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ball were worth $28,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Ball by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ball by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ball by 1,281.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ball by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. Ball Co. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

