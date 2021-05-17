The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.33 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $139.85 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

