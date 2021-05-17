The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.53% of Haemonetics worth $29,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,742,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

