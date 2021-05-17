The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $50.41 on Monday. The Joint has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $717.18 million, a PE ratio of 186.71 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $231,975.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,084 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in The Joint by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Joint by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

