The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $55,223,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,784,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.