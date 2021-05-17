The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $18.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,979,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,635,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,074,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,475,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.