The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.30 ($42.71).

ETR DUE traded up €0.62 ($0.73) on Monday, reaching €33.90 ($39.88). 129,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.51 ($22.95) and a one year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -121.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

