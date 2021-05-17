The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $228.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $206.00 to $228.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock worth $836,017,001 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $283,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 27.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $164,693,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $655,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.