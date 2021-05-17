The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
GDV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 211,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,317. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
