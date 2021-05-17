The Container Store Group (TCS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $13.53 on Monday. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $683.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

