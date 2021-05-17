The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,917,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

CG opened at $43.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.