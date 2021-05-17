Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after buying an additional 375,379 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after buying an additional 258,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $140.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.45. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.51 and a twelve month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

