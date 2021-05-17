Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.