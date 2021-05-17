Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 194 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $377.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.03 and its 200 day moving average is $310.09. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.53 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.