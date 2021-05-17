Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,622 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.92.

Shares of SYNA opened at $123.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.