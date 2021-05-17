Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,610 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

