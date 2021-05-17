Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

MTB stock opened at $166.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.51.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.