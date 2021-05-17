Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 47.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 106,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

