Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after buying an additional 1,504,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after buying an additional 980,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,507,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $3,263,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

ADC opened at $69.57 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $57.12 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 84.42%.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

