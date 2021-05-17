Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.44 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,670 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 86.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $300.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.27 and its 200-day moving average is $275.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

