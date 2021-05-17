Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Ventas by 3,848.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ventas by 21.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Ventas by 10.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 357,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

