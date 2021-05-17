Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $84.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

