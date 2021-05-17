Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 917,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 49,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.27 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

