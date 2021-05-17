Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

