TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

