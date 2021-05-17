Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $749,254.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at $32,108,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,927 shares of company stock worth $12,446,072. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. Terex has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -909.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

