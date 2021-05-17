Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. 1,709,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,317. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

