TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $129,663,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $102,402,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $6,365,000.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

