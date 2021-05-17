Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

