TD Securities Raises Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $22.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABST. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

ABST opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $721.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0639 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

