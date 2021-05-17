TD Securities Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$77.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

CCDBF stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. CCL Industries has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $58.73.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

