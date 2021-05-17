TCW Group Inc. Sells 174,792 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,131 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 174,792 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Adobe worth $361,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $486.56 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.97 and a 200-day moving average of $479.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.