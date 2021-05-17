TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,479 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $89,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,159,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,467 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

