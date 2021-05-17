TCW Group Inc. Has $38.12 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,965 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $38,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

