TCW Group Inc. Buys 202,533 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,887.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,533 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $111,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $493.37 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

