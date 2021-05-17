TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CGBD opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $727.38 million, a P/E ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

