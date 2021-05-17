Target Hospitality (TH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Shares of TH opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.