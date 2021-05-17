Tapmydata (TAP) Market Cap Reaches $3.25 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $214,874.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.69 or 0.00671673 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005484 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $809.11 or 0.01850456 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,923,006 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

